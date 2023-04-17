Proposal to expand Greenville Zoo farmyard exhibit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is looking to expand and bring in new animals from all over the world.

The zoo says it has big plans to expand the exhibit for farmyard animals with new barns, new animals and natural habitats.

The farmyard also allows the Zoo to increase the species collection and provide animal contact for guests.

The Greenville Zoo is raising funds to be able to fund the project. The estimated cost of the farmyard is $2,895,000.

