Proposal to expand Greenville Zoo farmyard exhibit

The Greenville Zoo is looking to expand and bring in new animals from all over the world.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is looking to expand and bring in new animals from all over the world.

The zoo says it has big plans to expand the exhibit for farmyard animals with new barns, new animals and natural habitats.

Farmyard at the Greenville Zoo
Farmyard at the Greenville Zoo(Greenville Zoo Foundation)

The farmyard also allows the Zoo to increase the species collection and provide animal contact for guests.

The Greenville Zoo is raising funds to be able to fund the project. The estimated cost of the farmyard is $2,895,000.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit here.

MORE NEWS: Thousands visit SC Comicon in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van fatally overturns in Spartanburg Co.
2 dead, 9 injured after van overturns on I-26
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
Changes coming to Upstate YMCA
Changes coming to YMCA of Greenville
Victim identified in Laurens Co. triple shooting
Coroner responds to shooting near Waterloo Elementary School

Latest News

Proposal to expand Greenville Zoo exhibit
Proposal to expand Greenville Zoo exhibit
Changes coming to Upstate YMCA
Changes coming to Upstate YMCA
2022 Greenville Country Music Fest recap
2022 Greenville Country Music Fest recap
Moped driver killed in Greenville County crash
Moped driver killed in Greenville County crash