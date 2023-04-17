Representatives to vote on boating safety reform in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on a bill concerning boating safety reform on Tuesday.

The Bill is called “Boating Safety and Education” and aims to educate the public on how to safely operate a boat.

Representatives with “Boating Safety South Carolina” - a boating safety education program - say this law would require anyone born after July 1, 2007 to take a boating safety course in order to operate a boat or jet ski by themselves.

Representatives say “For many years Lake Murray led the state in boating accidents, but in the past five years that has shifted to the Lowcountry with three counties (Berkeley, Charleston and Horry) known as the deadliest in the state. The upstate is not faring well either with an increasing number of accidents on Lake Hartwell and Lake Keowee. According to SCDNR, when comparing 2018 with 2022 totals, our state’s boating deaths increased by 46%.”

