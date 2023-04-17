Representatives to vote on boating safety reform in South Carolina

(Source: Pixabay)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on a bill concerning boating safety reform on Tuesday.

The Bill is called “Boating Safety and Education” and aims to educate the public on how to safely operate a boat.

Representatives with “Boating Safety South Carolina” - a boating safety education program - say this law would require anyone born after July 1, 2007 to take a boating safety course in order to operate a boat or jet ski by themselves.

Representatives say “For many years Lake Murray led the state in boating accidents, but in the past five years that has shifted to the Lowcountry with three counties (Berkeley, Charleston and Horry) known as the deadliest in the state. The upstate is not faring well either with an increasing number of accidents on Lake Hartwell and Lake Keowee. According to SCDNR, when comparing 2018 with 2022 totals, our state’s boating deaths increased by 46%.”

FOX Carolina will be continuing coverage of this Bill.

To read the Bill, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision
Changes coming to YMCA of Greenville
Sheriff Chuck Wright discusses investigation leading to seizure of dozens of guns and pounds of...
Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels
The Parker Fire Department was called to a house fire on Loop Street at around 12:10 a.m. on...
Investigation underway after house fire Saturday morning
Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
ALEA: 28 injured, 4 dead in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is hosting “The Fighting Lady turns 80″ event Saturday,...
‘The Fighting Lady turns 80′: celebration held at Patriot’s Point
Henderson County deputies in need of information after deadly shooting of horse on Saturday,...
‘Senseless act of violence:’ Horse shot, killed in Henderson Co., deputies say
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County