Straight Street youth center reopens in Laurens Co.

The Straight Street Youth Center in Laurens County is reopening its doors to the community.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate youth center reopens it’s doors following Covid-19 setbacks.

Representatives say Straight Street first opened it’s doors in 1994 as a safe place for kids ages 13-19 to hangout.

The non-profit organization was founded with biblical principles in mind according to representatives.

The official reopening took place Sunday.

While the reopening marked a “reopening” since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic, it also celebrated their new executive director, Van Tumblin.

Van Tumblin says, “The future is ultimately with the children of the community. So if you want to come out and help mold and shape the future, this is a good place to start.”

To read more, visit Straight Street’s website.

