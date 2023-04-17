Study: SC ranks 11th in nation for greatest dementia burden

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A study by Seniorly, a senior living resource center, says South Carolina ranks 11th in the nation for greatest dementia burden.

Seniorly says dementia is an umbrella term that characterizes conditions related to the deterioration of major brain functions, including memory, language, and cognition.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which is often associated with dementia.

The CDC says Alzheimer’s Disease is the seventh leading cause of death in America.

Seniorly says Alzheimer’s Disease represents between 60% and 80% of dementia diagnoses in the United States.

While the overall number of Alzheimer’s diagnoses is on the rise, Seniorly says the mortality rate is of equal concern.

Seniorly states, “...from 2000 to 2021, the Alzheimer’s mortality rate increased by 72% according to the CDC, while mortality rates for other leading causes of death – such as heart disease, cancer and stroke, though higher overall, have fallen since the turn of the century...”

Seniorly says this increasing mortality rate is concerning for two reasons:

the expected increase in dementia rates during the next few decades the lack of effective treatments for dementia conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease

When measuring dementia’s burden across the United States, Seniorly says it’s important to understand that some states are hit harder than others based on differing demographics.

These demographics include age, race, gender, education level, as well as access to health care and social services, according to Seniorly.

Seniorly says “To determine which states are hit the hardest, Seniorly analyzed six metrics related to dementia from the CDC and Alzheimer’s Association in all 50 states and D.C., developing a “burden score” to represent the combined impact of data. These include mortality rates, cognitive decline, daily support needs, doctor’s visits, cost burden and expected population growth.”

Study findings for South Carolina, according to Seniorly:

ranks 11th in the nation for greatest dementia burden

Alzheimer’s mortality rate (age-adjusted per 100k): 40.9

Average annual Medicaid costs per adult 65+ with dementia: $6,863

Growth in the number of people with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020 - 2025: 26.3%

In conclusion - dementia is becoming a more significant issue across the country.

Helping a loved one diagnosed with Dementia can be incredibly difficult for family, friends, and loved ones.

While dementia is not currently a preventable condition, Seniorly says there are some steps you can to help keep your brain healthy.

Some of these steps include consistent exercise, responsible eating, challenging your brain, maintaining relationships, moderating drinking, and refraining from smoking.

