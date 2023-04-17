Thousands visit SC Comicon in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Comicon took over the Greenville Convention Center this weekend, as organizers estimate around 25,000 people visited the convention.

The 2023 SC Comicon featured comics, cosplay, celebrities, and more.

“Whatever you love, however much you love it, it’s a great place to express that love,” said Eliot Thomas, who went to Comicon dressed as a ghostbuster.

People from across the Carolinas, even as far away from Canada, came to Greenville to share in their love of everything “geeky”.

“Anime, and manga, which is Japanese comics and cartoons, are growing exponentially. So it’s expanding with a younger audience, but at the same time folks still like regular comics and graphic novels, they’re still coming out,” said SC Comicon Promoter and Owner of Borderlands Comics and Games Robert Young.

