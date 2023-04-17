Thousands visit SC Comicon in Greenville

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Comicon took over the Greenville Convention Center this weekend, as organizers estimate around 25,000 people visited the convention.

The 2023 SC Comicon featured comics, cosplay, celebrities, and more.

“Whatever you love, however much you love it, it’s a great place to express that love,” said Eliot Thomas, who went to Comicon dressed as a ghostbuster.

People from across the Carolinas, even as far away from Canada, came to Greenville to share in their love of everything “geeky”.

“Anime, and manga, which is Japanese comics and cartoons, are growing exponentially. So it’s expanding with a younger audience, but at the same time folks still like regular comics and graphic novels, they’re still coming out,” said SC Comicon Promoter and Owner of Borderlands Comics and Games Robert Young.

RELATED STORY: https://www.foxcarolina.com/2023/04/14/2023-sc-comicon-returns-greenville/

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision
Changes coming to YMCA of Greenville
Sheriff Chuck Wright discusses investigation leading to seizure of dozens of guns and pounds of...
Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels
The Parker Fire Department was called to a house fire on Loop Street at around 12:10 a.m. on...
Investigation underway after house fire Saturday morning
Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations

Latest News

2023 SC Comicon
SC Comicon in Greenville
Greenville Co. deputies respond to shooting at apartment complex
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
ALEA: 28 injured, 4 dead in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
2nd Annual Doolin Dalton Awareness Ride
Doolin Dalton Awareness Ride