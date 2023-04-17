Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van fatally overturns in Spartanburg Co.
2 dead, 9 injured after van overturns on I-26
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
Changes coming to Upstate YMCA
Changes coming to YMCA of Greenville
Victim identified in Laurens Co. triple shooting
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition following shooting in Waterloo

Latest News

Denny’s partners with USC Upstate to discuss mental health
Jerry Nabors, 44
Man arrested after impersonating officer, forcing victim to give him money, deputies say
Greenville Spartanburg Airport offering rewards with loyalty program
Trenton Lehrkamp
2 adults, 3 teens facing charges in St. Simons Island bullying investigation
World famous Harlem Globetrotters coming to Greenville