Upstate Manufacturing Network presents award to Upstate professor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate Manufacturing Network presented the Champion of Manufacturing award to Dr. Tim Hardee of the South Carolina Technical College System.

The award recognizes him as the group’s inaugural “Education Partner of the Year.” The award is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and dedication to the advancement of manufacturing in the Upstate region of South Carolina within the field of education.

Business leaders from the Upstate Manufacturing Network’s Steering Team met with Dr. Hardee to celebrate his pivotal contributions to the group’s ongoing work. His leadership mobilized area technical college presidents to appoint faculty to a join project focused on improving the work-readiness of industry-critical entry-level positions.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive this award. The SC Technical College System is dedicated to creating a trained, ready workforce for business and industry, especially our manufacturing stakeholders. I look forward to continued collaboration ensuring business and industry have the talent pipeline they need to be successful today and in the future,” said Dr. Hardee in a release.

