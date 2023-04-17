Woman arrested, charged with murder following domestic incident

Felicia Mitchell, 51
Felicia Mitchell, 51(Union Police Department)
Apr. 17, 2023
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department said a woman was arrested and charged with murder following a domestic incident on Thursday evening.

According to police, officers were called to a scene on Tiger Court in reference to a domestic complaint involving an assault.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers learned that a woman had hit the victim with a blunt object. Officers said they found the victim unresponsive inside another apartment, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

However, officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers have arrested the suspect, 51-year-old Felicia Annette Mitchell, and charged her with murder.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

