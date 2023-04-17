World famous Harlem Globetrotters coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Greenville this week in recognition of “Red Nose Day.”

The Globetrotters are partnering with nonprofit organization, Comic Relief for the annual fundraiser.

Red Nose Day harnesses the power of entertainment to drive social change and build healthy futures for children, according to representatives.

The campaign will take place across 24 cities from April 13-27.

Representatives say five audience members will be randomly selected at each game to participate in a basketball skills showcase.

They will be tasked with three different shots, including a lay-up, free throw, and three-point shot.

Those who make all three shots will receive a “swag bag,” including a red nose and post game picture with the team, according to representatives.

“In addition to being amazing athletes, the Harlem Globetrotters are incredible ambassadors for the power of fun and entertainment that so closely aligns with Red Nose Day,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “We’re delighted to come together and infuse Red Nose Day fun for fans into their half-time events while raising money for children who need our help the most.”

Representatives say hundreds of red noses will be given out to audience members at every game, and attending fans will be invited to make a donation onsite in support of the campaign.

The Harlem Globetrotters will play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Harlem Globetrotters website.

