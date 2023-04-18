“Ale Yeah!” Blood drive coming to Upstate Carolina Ale House

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new partnership between Carolina Ale House and The Blood Connection is offering gift cards and vouchers to those who donate blood.

The “Ale Yeah! Be a Blood Donor!” campaign will host drives on Thursday, April 20th, across the Carolinas and Georgia.

Representatives say blood donors will receive:

a $20 gift card to Carolina Ale House

a voucher for a free “Macked Out Doughnuts” dessert

A $25 eGift card

The campaign will host a drive at the Carolina Ale House located on Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, SC on Thursday, April 20th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Representatives say appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Appointments can be made by visiting The Blood Connection’s website.

