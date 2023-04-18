“Ale Yeah!” Blood drive coming to Upstate Carolina Ale House
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new partnership between Carolina Ale House and The Blood Connection is offering gift cards and vouchers to those who donate blood.
The “Ale Yeah! Be a Blood Donor!” campaign will host drives on Thursday, April 20th, across the Carolinas and Georgia.
Representatives say blood donors will receive:
- a $20 gift card to Carolina Ale House
- a voucher for a free “Macked Out Doughnuts” dessert
- A $25 eGift card
The campaign will host a drive at the Carolina Ale House located on Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, SC on Thursday, April 20th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Representatives say appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
Appointments can be made by visiting The Blood Connection’s website.
