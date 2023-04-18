Asheville Police looking for suspect accused of stabbing man at bus stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stabbing another man during an altercation at a bust stop early Tuesday morning.

According to the department, at 5:30 a.m., police responded to a physical altercation between two men at a bust stop on Haywood Street near Clingman Avenue that resulted in one man being stabbed in the neck and the other man fleeing the scene. The victim refused treatment for his injuries.

Police said they have very few details on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

