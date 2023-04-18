Asheville Police looking for suspect accused of stabbing man at bus stop

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stabbing another man during an altercation at a bust stop early Tuesday morning.

According to the department, at 5:30 a.m., police responded to a physical altercation between two men at a bust stop on Haywood Street near Clingman Avenue that resulted in one man being stabbed in the neck and the other man fleeing the scene. The victim refused treatment for his injuries.

Police said they have very few details on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Police, community partner team up to fight food insecurity

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
2023 GCMF lineup
Greenville Country Music Fest announces 2023 lineup
Greenville Co. robbery suspect
Greenville County deputies investigate CVS robbery
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Furman University debuts FU All the Time, a private-label straight bourbon whiskey.
Cheers! Furman University launches private-label bourbon

Latest News

SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn community about real estate scam
The Blood Connection
“Ale Yeah!” Blood drive coming to Upstate Carolina Ale House
19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
MUGSHOTS: 19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
Timothy Mahaffey
MUGSHOTS: Arrests in Greenville Co. fentanyl bust