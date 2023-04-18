Attorney General Wilson leads multistate brief defending parental speech regarding education

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson is leading a multistate amicus brief along with nine other attorneys general defending parental speech.

Attorney Wilson filed a brief that is aimed at protecting parents’ free speech, in the Moms for Liberty-Brevard County, Florida v. Brevard Public Schools case.

“Instead of being silenced, parents should absolutely have the opportunity and protection to speak at school board meetings or public forums. In fact, they should be encouraged to participate,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson in a release. “Parents have the right to be involved in their children’s education and voice their concerns. Parental speech, particularly regarding education, is ingrained in our nation’s history and must be protected at all costs.”

According to the office, not only are parental educational rights deeply rooted in the tradition of the United States, but parental advocacy contributes to social progress-from the push to desegregate schools, to protecting children with disabilities, and pushing for access to charter schools and homeschooling.

The attorneys general argue this: “Parental rights are a central component of the history and tradition of the United States and are a vital force for social progress. Given their importance to both the individual and the public, these rights are–and should be–afforded some degree of respect by our judicial system.”

The brief includes attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Texas.

