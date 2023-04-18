Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Spindale, Coroner confirms

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT
SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that a bicyclist died Monday night following a bicycle crash in Spindale, North Carolina.

Officials said the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle near College Avenue and Oakland Road just after 9:00 p.m. on April 16, 2023.

According to officials, the bicyclist was being treated for his injuries at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center but sadly passed away at 8:48 p.m. on April 17. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robbie Lee Ledford of S. Powell Street in Forest City, North Carolina.

The Spindale Police Department is investigating this crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

