Coroner: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into fence in Greenwood County

HODGES, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a fence late Monday night.

According to coroner, the driver was heading north on Gary Road when he went off the left side of the road and hit a fence resulting in his death.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Roger Keith Gregory of Woodruff.

The coroner said the manner of death was accidental and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The investigation will continue by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Coroner’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Civil trial set to being in use of force case against Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.