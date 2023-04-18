Coroner: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into fence in Greenwood County

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HODGES, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a fence late Monday night.

According to coroner, the driver was heading north on Gary Road when he went off the left side of the road and hit a fence resulting in his death.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Roger Keith Gregory of Woodruff.

The coroner said the manner of death was accidental and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The investigation will continue by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Coroner’s Office.

