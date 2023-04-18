GRAMMY Award winning Doobie Brothers coming to the Upstate

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour
The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour(The Doobie Brothers)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The four-time GRAMMY Award winning Doobie Brothers are headed to Simpsonville as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour.

The band - which is also part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - will play at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville on September 6th.

The Doobie Brothers are hitting the road together for the first time in 25 years, according to representatives.

Some of the band’s songs include “Listen to the Music” and “What a Fool Believes.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Live Nation’s website.

