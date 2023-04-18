Greenville Police, community partner team up to fight food insecurity

‘Fill the Cruiser’ food drive benefits Project Host
Police partner with Project Host for "Fill the Cruiser" in Greenville.
Police partner with Project Host for "Fill the Cruiser" in Greenville.(FOX Carolina)
By Myra Ruiz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A food drive to benefit Project Host and its efforts to fight food insecurity kicked off at one of the most visible spots of downtown Greenville on Tuesday.

As part of the annual Fill the Cruiser, the Greenville Police Department kept patrol cars with their blue lights flashing parked outside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The public was invited to drop off canned goods and supplies for Project Host. The nonprofit also posted a list of much-needed items on its website.

The donations will be used to stock Project Host’s pantry for its soup kitchen and other programs.

Tobin Simpson, Project Host CEO, said the nonprofit also works to fight food insecurity by creating more financial stability and employment opportunities.

The CC Pearce Culinary School is a six-week program that provides free training and certification in the food service field.

As part of Project Host’s “Cooking for Kids” program, culinary students learn to prepare meals that are served to children in underserved neighborhoods.

“It’s a good program. We provide meals to kids and get hands-on training,” said Joey Brown, a recent graduate of the culinary school.

Brown said he learned about the culinary school through the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department and looks forward to finding stable work.

Kevin Kopsick is the instructor who is supervising Brown during his internship with Project Host’s bakery.

Kopsick said not only will Brown be able to find a job as a baker, but he will also leave Project Host with more confidence.

“(Students) can say ‘No matter what I’ve gone through, I can come out and have a good life,’” Kopsick said.

