Hit-and-run suspect charged after attempting to steal cars during escape

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a hit-and-run suspect has been charged after trying to steal cars to get away from officials on Monday.

According to the department, an officer responded to a hit-and-run on Wade Hampton Boulevard. While en route, the department got word that the suspect was trying to steal another vehicle.

The officer arrived on scene and found the suspect. Police said the suspect tried to resist arrest but was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was charged with hit and run, two counts of autobreaking, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

