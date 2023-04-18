GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re ready to sing your heart out solo...or with a backup track, the Upstate is the place to be!

Karaoke is a fun way to to spend a night out with friends or coworkers, while open mic nights are usually for more experienced musicians.

The Upstate has several options for karaoke nights, which can include live band karaoke or a backup track managed by a D.J.

If you plan on attending an open mic night - be prepared to bring your own equipment and a short set list of around three songs (varies by venue).

You may need to contact the venue to find out what you need to bring to an open mic night.

Make sure to check event calendars/social media pages to stay up to date with cancellations and rescheduling.

Here’s a list of karaoke and open mic nights across the Upstate:

Greenville:

Smiley's Acoustic Café - Smiley's hosts live and local music every week. They serve food and drink including margarita flatbreads, signature wings, and a variety of crafted cocktails and mules. Smiley's has a calendar on their website which features all of their weekly events. You can catch Open Mic Night each Monday starting at 7 p.m. Smiley's also hosts Live Band Karaoke on Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m.

Group Therapy Pub & Playground - Group Therapy is an all-in-one spot for food, games, and of course - karaoke. The pub hosts games like mini golf and axe throwing. Their menu features food items such as a Buffalo Chicken Pizza and a Santa Fe Chicken Salad, as well as drinks like the "Boo-berry" Lemonade and a Chai White Russian. Group Therapy hosts karaoke on Friday nights from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m., according to their Facebook page

Doc's Tavern - Doc's Tavern is located on Woodruff Rd. in Greenville County. You can come here to enjoy food, drinks, live music, and shoot some pool. Their menu offers items like Buffalo Chicken Dip and a Yard Bird Sandwich. Doc's Tavern hosts karaoke on Friday nights. To learn more, visit Doc's Tavern's website

Monkey Wrench Smokehouse - Monkey Wrench Smokehouse is located in Traveler's Rest. Their menu features classic items like a Philly Cheesesteak and Pulled Pork Sandwich. They also have a breakfast menu which advertises items like a Breakfast Burrito and Giant Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich. Their website does not feature an event calendar, but Monkey Wrench Smokehouse's Facebook page somewhat regularly posts about hosting Open Mic Night on Wednesday nights. Make sure to check their Facebook page or contact the restaurant for the latest information.

Tip it Back Sports Grille - Tip it back Sports Grille's Facebook page says they're a neighborhood sports bar. The page says they offer dine-in, as well as outdoor seating options. According to recent posts, Tip it back Sports Grille hosts Karaoke Night on Thursdays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m.

Social Latitude - Social Latitude hosts a variety of events each month. Their menu features items like an Adult PB & J and Tomato Pie Sandwich and drinks like the "Fire Fox" and "Fiona's Fizzy." Social Latitude's website says they host karaoke every Monday.

On the Roxx - On the Roxx is located at 734 South Main Street at Greenville's West End. Their website says they host Happy Hour from Wednesday through Friday from 6-8 p.m. Drink options include beer and cocktails, according to their menu. On the Roxx's website says DJ Puddin' hosts karaoke every Wednesday night.

Spartanburg:

RJ Rockers Brewing Co. - RJ Rockers is a popular spot for food, beer, and music. Their website says the brewery first opened in 1997, and offers a variety of ales including the "Palmetto Trail Ale" and "I Bleed Orange." The restaurant's seasonal food menu features items like Loaded Chips and a Bella Flatbread. RJ Rocker's website says they host Open Mic Night on Wednesday nights from 6:30 - 9 p.m.

Fr8yard - Fr8yard's website says they are South Carolina's first fully outdoor biergarten made entirely out of re-purposed shipping containers. Their menu features unique items like the Umami burger and a variety of Yard Dogs to choose from. Fr8yard's website says they host "Yard Jams Open Mic" each month on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Fr8yard also hosts karaoke on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Sunday of the month, according to their Facebook page

Main Street Pub & Eatery - Main Street Pub & Eatery is located in downtown Spartanburg. Their menu includes several beers on tap, as well as food items such as a Smoked Bologna Sammich and Calabash Chicken Plate. Main Street Pub & Eatery posts links to their events on their website and social media. The restaurant most regularly lists Karaoke Nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Libby's - Libby's is a bar located on Gossett Rd. in Spartanburg. Their Facebook page shows several posts about upcoming and recent events including free pool nights and Ladies Night. Their page also posts about serving beer and cocktails. According to Libby's Facebook page karaoke is hosted on Friday and Saturday nights.

Delaney's Irish Pub - Delaney's website lists their weekly events. You can enjoy live music during the week, and on Sundays, Delaney's hosts a "Sunday Songwriters" event. According to Delaney's Facebook page, an Open Mic takes place after featured artists perform for Sunday Songwriters. Make sure to check Delaney's Facebook page to stay in-the-know about cancellations. Delaney's website features a menu that lists food items like Pub Wings and Meatloaf and a list of beers on tap.

Anderson:

The Local Uptown - The Uptown is located on N McDuffie St. in Anderson. Their Facebook page says they welcome guests for lunch, dinner, and drinks. The Uptown's menu listed on their website features food items like a Cuban Panini and Fish N' Chips and drinks like craft beer and specialty cocktails. The Uptown's Facebook page says they host weekly karaoke on Friday nights. Make sure to check social media for cancellations and rescheduling.

Louie's Bar and Grill - You can find Louie's Bar and Grill on Electric City Boulevard in Anderson. Their Facebook page says they offer food like nachos, wings, and salad. Louie's Bar and Grill's Facebook page says they offer karaoke on Wednesdays.

Typsy Tavern Bar & Grill - Typsy Tavern posts regularly about events and food specials on their Facebook page. The page posts their menu, which features entrees like the Wing basket and the Sausage Dog. Typsy Tavern's Facebook page lists several posts about karaoke on Friday nights.

If you own or manage an Upstate bar or restaurant that you would like to have mentioned in this article, please contact Sumner Moorer by emailing sumner.moorer@foxcarolina.com.

