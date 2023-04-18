Mauldin’s Maverick Yards project will be the catalyst for a future city center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another idea is becoming a reality–the Maverick Yards project in Mauldin is more than a decade in the making. The city recently sold 6 acres to a development group with a vision to finally give Mauldin a city center.

“We first need to make Mauldin into a destination,” said Mayor Terry Merritt.

Merritt believes Mauldin is more than the small city outside Greenville.

“Historically we are a bedroom community. So you came here to live, work and play. but if you wanted entertainment or wanted restaurants you drove outside our city,” he said.

Slowly the Mauldin Cultural center has become the gathering spot for events and shows. But—

“Nine o’clock it’s over. Now, what? Well, this is what,” said Merritt about the Maverick Yards project. “This 24 acre site that we’re on here is going to be that combination of townhomes and entertainment venues, and a walkable main street,” he said.

The Parker Group will turn the old industrial building into Maverick Yards. Featuring several pickleball courts, three or four eateries with outdoor seating, a stage, fire pit and beer garden. Besides it, other developers will build more than 40 rental townhomes. It’ll all be done early 2024.

“It is central to the city of Mauldin,” said Merritt.

This vision started in 2012. The rectangle site—nestled between North Main, East Butler, Jenkins Streets and the railroad, is just yards away from City Hall. Merritt says it’s a catalyst for more housing and growth.

“We saw it and knew it was coming. It’s not like we can stop it. We just need to fill the demands put on our city,” he said.

Mayor Merritt says this development, the cultural center and Bridgeway Station will all work together as entertainment and dining options for the city. People are already moving into the apartments at Bridgeway Station---the bridge and commercial space construction is still underway.

