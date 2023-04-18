‘My adrenaline was definitely pumping’: Dad delivers baby on the side of I-20 in Lexington County

Matthew Williamson helped his wife deliver their daughter on the side of I-20 in Lexington...
Matthew Williamson helped his wife deliver their daughter on the side of I-20 in Lexington County.(Matthew Williamson)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The youngest daughter of Matthew and Kathryn Williamson made quite the entrance into the world after being born on the side of Interstate 20.

It happened in Lexington County between mile markers 51 and 53 on April 13.

Matthew told WIS-TV Kathryn took caster oil and eggs around 2 p.m. in an attempt to avoid an induction. Around seven hours later, Kathryn woke Matthew up and told him, “It’s time to go.”

Matthew Williamson and his wife, Kathryn, with four of their children.
Matthew Williamson and his wife, Kathryn, with four of their children.(Matthew Williamson)

They embarked on the nearly 40-minute drive to the hospital. Matthew said his wife was “clearly in pain” as he was speeding at 80 mph on the interstate towards the hospital.

About 15 minutes into the drive, Kathryn told him, “Pull over!”

After Matthew pulled over and got to his wife, he saw the baby’s head crowning. He called 911, but before he could fully tell them what was going on the baby was out.

“My adrenaline was definitely pumping,” Matthew said.

Emergency operators assisted them with aftercare.

Matthew told WIS-TV by the time they got into their van, he knew they weren’t going to make it to the hospital.

“In my mind I’m thinking she’s getting more intense contractions, but as soon as we got into the vehicle ... she doesn’t sound like it’s just simple contractions at this point,” he said.

The thought of not being at the hospital if something went awry was a worry for Matthew.

“If something goes wrong with the baby, am I going to be able to get her to breathe?” he said.

The mom and her daughter are both in good health.

Although this wasn’t a traditional birth, Matthew didn’t mind helping his wife deliver their daughter.

“Normally, the father doesn’t get to play the catcher, you’re off to the side,” he said. “I didn’t mind playing that position, it just wasn’t what I was expecting.”

After his daughter was born, the family continued to the hospital in their van to get there faster than an ambulance could. Matthew described the response from the hospital staff as “shocked” since this isn’t a common occurrence.

“They said we did good keeping her warm, and making sure she was responsive, and kept safe,” he said.

The father of five told WIS-TV him and his wife now look at the situation as God was looking after them.

Matthew gave some advice for other fathers who may find themselves helping their partner give birth outside of a hospital.

“Even though you’re feeling stressed ... as a male, the only thing you can do as their partner is to make sure she isn’t stressed out, and think of the next step before it gets there,” he said.

“Be as thoughtful as possible for the person giving birth.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
2023 GCMF lineup
Greenville Country Music Fest announces 2023 lineup
Greenville Co. robbery suspect
Greenville County deputies investigate CVS robbery
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Furman University debuts FU All the Time, a private-label straight bourbon whiskey.
Cheers! Furman University launches private-label bourbon

Latest News

SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn community about real estate scam
The Blood Connection
“Ale Yeah!” Blood drive coming to Upstate Carolina Ale House
Asheville Police looking for suspect accused of stabbing man at bus stop
19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
MUGSHOTS: 19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
Timothy Mahaffey
MUGSHOTS: Arrests in Greenville Co. fentanyl bust