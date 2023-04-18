SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn community about real estate scam

(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a real estate scam after deputies received several calls about it.

This Sheriff’s Office posted about the scam on Facebook and explained what happens in the scam.

Deputies said a victim sees a rental property on social media and inquires about it. The scammer provides the victim with a code to the property to go check it out. When the purchaser, the victim, notifies the seller, the scammer, they are interested, the scammer requests a deposit and then disappears.

Officials said most of the properties in question are owned by corporations, and often times the scammer will hijack the rental ads online and change the contact information to their own, making it appear legit.

However, here are a few things to look out for:

  • If the seller asks for the money to be wired.
  • If they ask for a security deposit on the first month’s rent before a lease has been signed
  • If they say they are out of the country and cannot meet in person.

