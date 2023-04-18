SCDOT holding public comment session for Greenville Co. road upgrades

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT is holding a public information meeting regarding proposed safety upgrades for Cedar Lane Rd/Pete Hollis Blvd in Greenville County.

SCDOT officials say the meeting will take place on April 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church (115 Cedar lane Rd, Greenville, SC).

Officials say the meeting will have a drop-in type format where citizens can provide written comments.

Officials say written comments can be provided in the following ways:

Online on the project’s website

Emailing comments to: SalleySE@.scdot.org

Filling out a comment card and dropping it in the comment box at the Public Information Meeting

Mailing comments to Shawn Salley, SCDOT Program Manager at 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202-0191

Officials say a proposed plan called the “SC 183 Safety Improvement Project” aims to “improve safety of the corridor as well as reduce the frequency and severity of crashes.”

SCDOT says they propose the following improvements along the corridor:

Installation of concrete medians in areas with high frequency of angle collisions.

Installation of ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and countdown pedestrian signals at signalized intersections to improve pedestrian safety.

Upgrading signal equipment and intersection operation to improve safety at signalized intersections.

Installing street lighting along the corridor.

SCDOT says the proposed project schedule will begin with Right of Way Acquisition in Fall of this year.

The second phase of the proposed project schedule is construction, which is planned for Fall of 2024.

SCDOT officials say the construction should last around one year.

To learn more about the proposed project and community meeting, visit SCDOT’s website.

