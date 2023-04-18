South Carolina ranks seventh for worst drivers in the U.S. by World Population Review

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - World Population Review (WPR) ranked South Carolina as seventh for worst drivers in the U.S.

The Palmetto State is tied with Texas on the list.

WPR said South Carolina is the only state in the top ten to have over 90% of drivers insured, but has the highest fatalities with 1.83 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

The other states in the top ten are:

1. Mississippi

2. Nevada

3. Tennessee

4. Florida

5. California

6. Arizona

7. South Carolina and Texas (tied)

8. New Mexico

9. Alaska

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.