Student airlifted following crash at Pickens High School, officers confirm

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that injured a student at Pickens High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Pickens County School District officials said sometime during dismissal a student was crossing a crosswalk on the school’s campus when they were hit by a student driver.

According to officers, the student hit was injured following the crash and airlifted to a nearby hospital. However, their condition is unknown.

After the crash, Pickens County School District released the following statement on the situation.

“On Tuesday, 4/18/23, at dismissal time, a vehicle struck a pedestrian (a PHS student) on one of the campus road entrances.

The Pickens Police Department and emergency medical teams arrived and assisted the individual hit by the vehicle. The student is being transported for further medical attention for injuries. We are thankful for the prompt response of law enforcement.”

The Pickens Police Department is investigating this crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.