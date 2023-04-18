Student airlifted following crash at Pickens High School, officers confirm

A student has been hit while crossing a crosswalk in Pickens. Traffic has been re-routed in the area and the student is expected to be okay
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that injured a student at Pickens High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Pickens County School District officials said sometime during dismissal a student was crossing a crosswalk on the school’s campus when they were hit by a student driver.

According to officers, the student hit was injured following the crash and airlifted to a nearby hospital. However, their condition is unknown.

After the crash, Pickens County School District released the following statement on the situation.

“On Tuesday, 4/18/23, at dismissal time, a vehicle struck a pedestrian (a PHS student) on one of the campus road entrances.

The Pickens Police Department and emergency medical teams arrived and assisted the individual hit by the vehicle. The student is being transported for further medical attention for injuries. We are thankful for the prompt response of law enforcement.”

The Pickens Police Department is investigating this crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
2023 GCMF lineup
Greenville Country Music Fest announces 2023 lineup
Greenville Co. robbery suspect
Greenville County deputies investigate CVS robbery
19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
MUGSHOTS: 19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Upstate community health fair features free screenings
Teacher fired after handing out inappropriate item to students-
Teacher fired after handing out 'inappropriate' item to students
Civil trial underway
Civil trial underway for Stephen Hopkins
(MGN graphic)
Upstate men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
Crews were called to a house fire in Boiling Springs on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Crews responding to house fire in Boiling Springs