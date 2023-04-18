Upstate community health fair features free screenings

(MGN ONLINE)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation, an independent grant making organization, is hosting Community Health Awareness Day (CHAD) on Saturday.

The Mary Black Foundation says CHAD will feature activities for the family, free health screenings, food, entertainment, and more.

The event will take place at Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center in Spartanburg.

Schedule and events:

Health Walk

  • Warmup begins at 7:45 a.m.
  • Walk begins at 8:00 a.m.
  • Stationary exercises for those with limited mobility
  • Free water bottles and water provided by Spartanburg Water
  • Fresh fruit provided by Foodshare

Health Screenings

  • 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
  • ReGenesis Healthcare - A1c, lipid, HIV, Hep C, BMI
  • The Blood Connection - providing $20.00 gift cards
  • Bearden-Josey Mobile Mammography Unit - must call 864-560-0178 in advance
  • Pharm D’s - medication reviews
  • Spartanburg Area for Mental Health Mobile Unit
  • LD Barksdale - Sickle Cell screenings
  • Spartanburg Dental - adult non-invasive dental screenings
  • Healthy Smiles - children non-invasive dental screenings
  • Chiropractic screenings
  • Senior health providers
  • Eye exams

Youth & Teen Activities

  • Begin at 8:45 a.m.
  • Mental health “fishbowl” discussion (peer-led by teens)
  • AVK Dancers
  • Spoken word by Xai
  • Spiritual Dance
  • Carver Middle School Step Team
  • Kid’s zone
  • Bike giveaways
  • Gift card giveaways
  • Game truck giveaways

Senior Activities

  • Begin at 8:00 a.m.
  • BINGO
  • Sip & Paint (alcohol free)
  • Door prizes

Several stage events are scheduled to take place as well.

Visit the Mary Black Foundation’s website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
2023 GCMF lineup
Greenville Country Music Fest announces 2023 lineup
Greenville Co. robbery suspect
Greenville County deputies investigate CVS robbery
19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
MUGSHOTS: 19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Teacher fired after handing out inappropriate item to students-
Teacher fired after handing out 'inappropriate' item to students
Civil trial underway
Civil trial underway for Stephen Hopkins
(MGN graphic)
Upstate men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
Crews were called to a house fire in Boiling Springs on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Crews responding to house fire in Boiling Springs