Upstate community health fair features free screenings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation, an independent grant making organization, is hosting Community Health Awareness Day (CHAD) on Saturday.

The Mary Black Foundation says CHAD will feature activities for the family, free health screenings, food, entertainment, and more.

The event will take place at Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center in Spartanburg.

Schedule and events:

Health Walk

Warmup begins at 7:45 a.m.

Walk begins at 8:00 a.m.

Stationary exercises for those with limited mobility

Free water bottles and water provided by Spartanburg Water

Fresh fruit provided by Foodshare

Health Screenings

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ReGenesis Healthcare - A1c, lipid, HIV, Hep C, BMI

The Blood Connection - providing $20.00 gift cards

Bearden-Josey Mobile Mammography Unit - must call 864-560-0178 in advance

Pharm D’s - medication reviews

Spartanburg Area for Mental Health Mobile Unit

LD Barksdale - Sickle Cell screenings

Spartanburg Dental - adult non-invasive dental screenings

Healthy Smiles - children non-invasive dental screenings

Chiropractic screenings

Senior health providers

Eye exams

Youth & Teen Activities

Begin at 8:45 a.m.

Mental health “fishbowl” discussion (peer-led by teens)

AVK Dancers

Spoken word by Xai

Spiritual Dance

Carver Middle School Step Team

Kid’s zone

Bike giveaways

Gift card giveaways

Game truck giveaways

Senior Activities

Begin at 8:00 a.m.

BINGO

Sip & Paint (alcohol free)

Door prizes

Several stage events are scheduled to take place as well.

Visit the Mary Black Foundation’s website to learn more.

