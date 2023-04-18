Upstate community health fair features free screenings
Published: Apr. 18, 2023
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation, an independent grant making organization, is hosting Community Health Awareness Day (CHAD) on Saturday.
The Mary Black Foundation says CHAD will feature activities for the family, free health screenings, food, entertainment, and more.
The event will take place at Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center in Spartanburg.
Schedule and events:
Health Walk
- Warmup begins at 7:45 a.m.
- Walk begins at 8:00 a.m.
- Stationary exercises for those with limited mobility
- Free water bottles and water provided by Spartanburg Water
- Fresh fruit provided by Foodshare
Health Screenings
- 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- ReGenesis Healthcare - A1c, lipid, HIV, Hep C, BMI
- The Blood Connection - providing $20.00 gift cards
- Bearden-Josey Mobile Mammography Unit - must call 864-560-0178 in advance
- Pharm D’s - medication reviews
- Spartanburg Area for Mental Health Mobile Unit
- LD Barksdale - Sickle Cell screenings
- Spartanburg Dental - adult non-invasive dental screenings
- Healthy Smiles - children non-invasive dental screenings
- Chiropractic screenings
- Senior health providers
- Eye exams
Youth & Teen Activities
- Begin at 8:45 a.m.
- Mental health “fishbowl” discussion (peer-led by teens)
- AVK Dancers
- Spoken word by Xai
- Spiritual Dance
- Carver Middle School Step Team
- Kid’s zone
- Bike giveaways
- Gift card giveaways
- Game truck giveaways
Senior Activities
- Begin at 8:00 a.m.
- BINGO
- Sip & Paint (alcohol free)
- Door prizes
Several stage events are scheduled to take place as well.
Visit the Mary Black Foundation’s website to learn more.
