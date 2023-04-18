Upstate men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says two Upstate men are now in custody following arrests on child sexual abuse material charges.

27-year-old Joshua Kamb of Easley and 22-year-old Marcus Peters of Belton were arrested on 20 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials say these arrests were made based on unrelated cases between the Pickens County sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations also assisted with the investigation, officials say.

The Attorney General’s Office says investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to both Kamb and Peters.

Investigators say Kamb and Peters distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Kamb was arrested on April 12, 2023.

Joshua Kamb (Pickens Co. Detention Center)

Kamb is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Peters was arrested on April 14, 2023.

Marcus Peters (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Peters is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Officials say the case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

