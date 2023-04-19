2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting injures 14-year-old

Antwon Cohen, 44 and Dewayne Stevens, 51
Antwon Cohen, 44 and Dewayne Stevens, 51(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department said two men were arrested after a shooting injured a 14-year-old on Tuesday night following an argument.

Officers were called to the Lipsey Street area in reference to a shooting at 7:45 p.m.

According to police, officers later learned that the victim had ran to Gault Avenue after being shot and was taken to the hospital.

Officers spoke with a witness at the scene where they learned an argument had occurred that ended with the teen being shot by 51-year-old Dewayne Stevens.

Stevens is charged with attempted murder.

Another suspect, 44-year-old Antwon Cohen, was also charged with attempted murder after he provided transportation to and from the crime scene, according to arrest warrants.

