2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting injures 14-year-old

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department said two men were arrested after a shooting injured a 14-year-old on Tuesday night following an argument.

Officers were called to the Lipsey Street area in reference to a shooting at 7:45 p.m.

According to police, officers later learned that the victim had ran to Gault Avenue after being shot and was taken to the hospital.

Officers spoke with a witness at the scene where they learned an argument had occurred that ended with the teen being shot by 51-year-old Dewayne Stevens.

Stevens is charged with attempted murder.

Another suspect, 44-year-old Antwon Cohen, was also charged with attempted murder after he provided transportation to and from the crime scene, according to arrest warrants.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.