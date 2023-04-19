Affordable housing, retail, and a mobility hub. County plan shows Augusta Road’s future

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flooded with run-down motels, undeveloped land and only a few businesses-- Greenville County’s Augusta Road area has been neglected for years. Tuesday the county council moved forward with adopting a strategic plan for revitalization.

Last summer the county passed a 6-month moratorium pausing any new development for the Augusta Road corridor. Well, that 6 months is up and to ensure the area gets the type of development it needs, the plan will be the guide.

“If there is anything that we have here in District 25 its land, everyone knows that-- the question is what are we going to do? What’s going to be done with it?” asked George Singleton, the COO of Upstate Circle of Friends, and a member of the Augusta Road steering committee.

The non-profit, Upstate Circle of Friends, sits in the middle of the Belle Meade community.

“Belle Meade area in particular, was the place to be, the place to live and over time, that whole dynamic has changed,” said Singleton.

That rings true for Augusta Road near Belle Meade too. The area has been drained of growth for years---but not anymore.

“You’ll also have mixed use development where you’ll have commercial retail and residential greenspace plus recreational facilities,” said councilman Ennis Fant who represents the area.

The Augusta road strategic plan lays out what the area needs and how it will grow. One priority is mixed-income housing.

“You know, we’ve had problems with those motels, right there for years and years and years,” said Fant.

The road is lined with several motels that have become home for people facing homelessness. Included in the plan is a push to create workforce housing, including low-income options, and creating a supportive housing campus for those currently living in the motels.

“They will be able to go with supervision, help them get job skills, financial skills, and learn how to function in society without being told, ‘you got to move, make it on your own,’ we’re going to provide them a nice transition,” said Fant.

Another priority is quality of life. Through beautification projects, streetscape changes, trial expansion and a mobility hub.

“So people who don’t have transportation, or seniors who don’t have transportation will actually have access to a bus route to be able to go,” he said.

Fant says the zoning requirements will prevent any unwanted development.

“There’ll be no gentrification as well, which I’m always concerned about,” he said.

The goal is to make this area an urban gateway into Greenville. The plan will be finished soon, so you’ll start seeing changes in that area by the end of this year.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.