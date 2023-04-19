BorgWarner Inc. expands operations to Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BorgWarner, one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world, announced plans to expand its facility in Oconee County.

The company has had operations in Oconee County since 1996, BorgWarner plans to uplift its current facility at 15545 Wells Highway in Seneca to support new electric vehicle business as part of its “Charging Forward” Initiative. The additional investment will allow the company to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity of EV battery systems in North America to support growing customer demand in the region.

“BorgWarner is pleased to continue to invest in South Carolina and Oconee County, creating more jobs in the community while expanding our manufacturing and production footprint to support exciting new technologies. We appreciate the collaboration of the state and county in this exciting venture,” said BorgWarner President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic Lissalde.

The global leader in mobility solutions is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan with 52,000 employees at 92 locations in 24 countries.

The company’s $42.7 million investment will create 122 new jobs.

“BorgWarner’s expansion gives further evidence of South Carolina’s talented and dedicated workforce. Congratulations to BorgWarner, and we are proud to continue to support their growth in South Carolina,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024.

