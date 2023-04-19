Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own

By KHOU Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELGIN, Texas (KHOU) - A high school cheerleader from Texas is in critical condition after police say she and another cheerleader were shot during an altercation with a man in a grocery store parking lot.

Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Lynne Shearer, the owner of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company. Washington uses Shearer’s gym to train.

“She’s really a huge face in the all-star cheerleading world,” Shearer said. “She’s a mentor and role model to so many kids in this industry. She’s an amazing athlete, amazing kid.”

Washington and three other cheerleaders from the Austin-area drove back from training to a carpool meeting spot in an HEB grocery store parking lot in Elgin, Texas.

Shearer says one of the girls may have mistaken a man’s car for her own, leading to an altercation with him. She reportedly tried to get in the car before noticing the man in the passenger seat.

“From what we understand, the guy got out. She jumped back in her car, rolled down the window, went to apologize and say, ‘I’m sorry, I thought this was my car’ and they saw that he had a gun,” Shearer said.

Police say multiple shots were fired into the vehicle. Washington and another cheerleader were hit.

Washington was shot twice and badly injured, according to a GoFundMe set up to help her family with medical expenses. She was being treated in the intensive care unit after she was flown to the hospital.

“It’s a very sad day for us,” Shearer said. “Everybody knows her, and everybody is praying for her. We’re doing the same.”

Police say the other victim, who was reportedly grazed in the leg by a bullet, was treated at the scene and released.

Police identified the suspected gunman as 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. He is charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, while the investigation continues. Police say additional charges could be filed.

Washington is set to join Baylor University’s acrobatics and tumbling team later this year on a scholarship. She has accomplished her athletic achievements after having been born with just one lung.

