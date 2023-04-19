Deputies investigating following standoff in Laurens County
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a standoff along Mount Estates Road in Laurens County.
Deputies confirmed that the person was removed from the house for medical attention following the standoff.
This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.
