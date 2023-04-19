Deputies: Man kidnapped, restrained and sexually assaulted Upstate woman

Charles Lee Hightower
Charles Lee Hightower(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman at his home.

According to arrest warrants, 45-year-old Charles Lee Hightower kidnapped the victim, forced her into his bedroom at his home on Manor Road, restrained her, and forcibly assaulted her. The victim suffered lacerations according to the warrants.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oconee Memorial Hospital, where the woman reported the assault.

Hightower was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, but the crime involved only one victim.

