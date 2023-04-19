Deputies searching for missing teen in Buncombe Co.

Maria Michua, 16
Maria Michua, 16(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a missing teen last seen at home on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Maria Michua might be driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade with SC registration WRQ507 heading to Johnson City, Tennessee.

Deputies said she is four-feet- nine inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about her location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
school bus generic
Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’, ‘unapproved’ article to students, district says
19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
MUGSHOTS: 19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Charles Lee Hightower
Deputies: Man kidnapped, sexually assaulted Upstate woman
Jefferson County Public Schools, New Albany Floyd County Schools, Jefferson County Public...
TCMU-Spartanburg offers summer pop-up classrooms for rising kindergarteners
BorgWarner Logo
BorgWarner Inc. expands operations to Oconee County
Otis Redding III
Otis Redding III, who followed father into music, dies at 59