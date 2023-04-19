Deputies searching for missing teen in Buncombe Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a missing teen last seen at home on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Maria Michua might be driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade with SC registration WRQ507 heading to Johnson City, Tennessee.

Deputies said she is four-feet- nine inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about her location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

