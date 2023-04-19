Deputy at center of lawsuit alleging excessive use of force testifies

By Grace Runkel
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County sheriff’s deputy who recorded video of himself closing the door on a man’s head spoke out for the first time in court today.

Deputy Jacob Walters is named in a lawsuit along with the sheriff’s office and the county. Plaintiff Stephon Hopkins is alleging deputies used excessive force when they responded to his house after multiple 911 hang up calls on April 19, 2022.

Officers tried to speak with Hopkins, but he ran away. Reports said deputies tackled him to the ground, punched and tased him.

Most of this incident was caught on camera, but a key part wasn’t.

Hopkins said that after the officers’ body worn cameras fell off, Walters punched him repeatedly using his handcuffs like brass knuckles.

Walters said he did punch Hopkins, but it was one time and not with handcuffs.

“I’ll put it in the report that I hit you. I don’t dispute that,” Walters could be heard telling Hopkins in a body camera video.

Hopkins’ attorney Bakari Sellers asked Walters whether or not he previously admitted to using the handcuffs.

Walters said no.

Sellers played another portion of the video, which captured a conversation between Walters and Hopkins on the way to the detention center.

“So you’ll report you put your hand through your [expletive] handcuffs and punched me in my eye?” Hopkins asks Walters.

“Yes,” the deputy said back.

Sellers asked Walters if he wanted to change the answer to his initial question after watching the video. Walters said no and added he was acknowledging he would add Hopkins’ side of the story to the report.

Sellers said Walters was comfortable with his actions because the sheriff’s office backed him up on his previous excessive force complaints.

Walters did not contest that he shut Hopkins’ head in the car door, which was caught on camera, but he said it was an accident.

“Complete accident,” he said. “Hate that it happened.”

Walters’ attorney Stephanie Burton asked the deputy if he’d been disciplined in any way following April 22, 2019. Walters said no.

Court resumes Thursday at 9 a.m.

