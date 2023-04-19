Dorman High Drumline marches into top-tier competition

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The speed, precision and drama that play out on the Dorman High School gridiron have landed the school in a top-tier national competition but not for football.

Dorman’s 46-member drumline has earned a spot to compete on the top level of the Winter Garden International World Championships in Dayton, Ohio. The competition runs Thursday through Sunday at the University of Dayton.

“It really speaks volumes of the work they’ve done,” Victor Perez, director of the drumline, told FOX Carolina. “I’m super proud of the kids.”

The WGI Scholastic Marching Percussion program has three levels of competition: A Class, Open Class and World Class.

Dorman will perform its “Brother Against Brother” show in the World Class division. The performance depicts the divisiveness during the Civil War era and the paths forged in the aftermath.

“I’m having the time of my life,” Hugh McNulty, a drumline captain and graduating senior. “I plan to go to the University of Alabama and major in space engineering, but along with that I want to be part of their marching band and try out for their drumline.”

McNulty’s mother, Patty McNulty, said the drumline has transformed her son from a shy child to a confident young man.

“He’s just blossomed in this program, as have all of the kids,” she said. “They’ve done an amazing job.”

Dorman is scheduled to perform in the preliminary competition late Thursday morning. The schools with the top 20 scores will advance to the next level of competition.

