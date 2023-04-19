Man wanted for indecent exposure in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for an indecent exposure incident on April 12.

According to police, 44-year-old Sean Igartua was involved in the incident that took place in west Asheville near Regent Park Boulevard.

Igartua is described as five foot five and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has the word “ZYSEAN” tattooed on his left neck, “OSHEANA” on his right forearm, and two guns on his left abdomen.

Police said Igartua is known to frequent the Patton Avenue area of west Asheville and Tunnel Road in east Asheville.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Igartua might be, please call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

