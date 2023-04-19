Motorcyclist dies following crash in Anderson County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead Tuesday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. along Highway 88 near Highway 8.

According to troopers, the driver of the sedan was trying to turn onto Highway 8 from Highway 88 when the motorcyclist crashed into them. Sadly, the motorcyclist later passed away from their injuries.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

