Multiple Charlotte area stores pay $50K+ in fines for overcharging people

Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 counties.
Officials said they found hundreds of overcharges there since June of last year at one Mecklenburg County store.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A handful of Charlotte area stores are facing fines for overcharging people.

According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Family Dollar on Old Statesville Road in Charlotte got the biggest fine at $20,000.

Officials said they found hundreds of overcharges there since June of last year at that Mecklenburg County store.

Also on the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ list are:

  • Circle K on Matthews Mint-Hill Road in Matthews – paid $5,340 in penalties
  • Dollar General on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte – paid $7,675 in penalties
  • Family Dollar on Pineville-Matthews Road in Pineville – paid $10,000 in penalties
  • Target on University City Boulevard in Charlotte – paid $8,370 in penalties

Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 counties. The full list can be found here.

Watch WBTV News and First Alert Weather: Download the free WBTV News app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
MUGSHOTS: 19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
school bus generic
Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’, ‘unapproved’ article to students, district says
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Student hit by car outside Pickens High School
Student airlifted following crash at Pickens High School, officers confirm

Latest News

Gentry Ostendorff quit his job and opened Lennox's Toy Box to spend more time with his...
Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business
Entrepeneur Barbara Corcoran is offering advice to Upstate companies struggling to see the...
‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran offers advice to Upstate small businesses
Entrepeneur Barbara Corcoran is offering advice to Upstate companies struggling to see the...
Barbara Corcoran offers advice to Upstate small businesses
New ways to team build
‘Great Resignation’ leads employers to find creative ways to keep employees
Director David Lovegrove stands at the entrance to the Greer Heritage Museum's first permanent...
Upcoming exhibit features what people in the past did for fun