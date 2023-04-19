Murder suspect leads officials to bones 8 years after Upstate man’s disappearance

Emmanuel Quarles was last seen leaving his home with the suspect charged in his murder in April...
Emmanuel Quarles was last seen leaving his home with the suspect charged in his murder in April 2015.(Provided by family)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Almost eight years to the day after an Oconee County man vanished, the suspect in his murder led law enforcement to human remains.

Emmanuel Quarles 27, was last seen leaving his Pendleton home with then-48-year-old Kerry Cobb on Apr. 20, 2015. Four years later, investigators had enough evidence including blood found in Cobb’s pickup truck to charge him with Quarles’ murder, but the victim’s body was never located.

Kerry Cobb, suspect in murder of Emmanuel Quarles, leads investigators to human remains.
Kerry Cobb, suspect in murder of Emmanuel Quarles, leads investigators to human remains.(Oconee Co. Detention Center)

Over the years, Quarles’ family has repeatedly pressed the community for answers in the case.

Pamela Quarles, Emmanuel's mother, pleads for someone to come forward with answers about her...
Pamela Quarles, Emmanuel's mother, pleads for someone to come forward with answers about her son's location in 2017.(FOX Carolina)

A trial for Cobb was scheduled to begin on Monday, but he led the Attorney General’s Office and officers to an area where, after three days of searching, they recovered human bones. Dogs with Foothills Search and Rescue helped investigators narrow down the exact location.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting testing to officially confirm if the body is Quarles.

The Attorney General said Cobb is scheduled to enter a plea next week.

