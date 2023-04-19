NASCAR driver to unveil car design at Greenville’s Shriners Hospital

Cole Custer and Shriners Hospital Greenville
Cole Custer and Shriners Hospital Greenville(Associated Press)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the help of Shriners Children’s Greenville patients, NASCAR driver Cole Custer will unveil the new design of the car that will first appear at the Darlington race in May.

The unveiling will take place Thursday, April 19 at Shriners Children’s Greenville located at 950 West Faris Road. It will start at 3 p.m.

Among the 75 expected onlookers at the outdoor celebration will be the highest nobility of the Shriners International Fraternity.

