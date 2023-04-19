NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people,

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDACS) announced a store in Jackson County has been fined because of excessive price-scanner errors.

According to the NCDACS, an initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 40 percent based on 20 overcharges in a 50-item lot.

Officials said a follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 20 percent based on 60 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

This resulted in the store paying $5,000 in penalties.

However, NCDACS said the store passed inspection in January with a 1.67 percent error rate.

The Jackson County store is not the only one fined. Officials said 36 other stores in 21 counties also paid finds for price-scanning errors.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.