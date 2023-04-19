Officials report another fish loss impacting catfish in Lake Bowen

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Water announced that they are working with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) to investigate a fish loss that recently impacted catfish on Lake Bowen in Spartanburg County.

Officials said someone reported that catfish began floating on the surface of Lake Bowen on Tuesday, April 11, and they contacted SCDNR and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) for guidance.

According to officials, SCDNR team members began investigating the situation. They later determined that they believed the loss was caused by a recent algaecide application that caused a separate fish loss in March.

Spartanburg Water CEO Guy Boyle said in a letter to the community that, “though it is troubling to have additional fish losses attributed to the recent algaecide application, I remain confident in the health and safety of our reservoirs, and as much, in the safety and quality of the drinking water we provide.” Officials added that they test the water entering the drinking water treatment plant daily.

Since the fish loss, officials have been working to monitor the losses and collect the catfish. On April 17, they reported that, so far, 985 dead catfish have been collected.

On April 18, Boyle shared the following letter addressing whether it is safe to eat fish caught from local bodies of water.

Officials are still investigating the fish loss and working to determine exactly what caused it. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.