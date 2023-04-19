SC Football Hall of Fame honors Upstate legends in class of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) recently named their class of 2022, and multiple people with Upstate ties are among those being honored.

The five players from the class of 2022 will be inducted into the SCFHOF during the organization’s 10th annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville near Haywood Road.

Here is a look at the class of 2022 and their impact on football in South Carolina.

MIKE AYERS

Wofford head coach Mike Ayers, center, walks the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday Sept. 10, 2011, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 35-27. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro) (RICHARD SHIRO | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The only coach inducted into the SCHOF this year, Mike Ayers is being honored following a long and successful career in football.

Most known for his time as the head football coach at Wofford College, Ayers led the Terriers for 30 years until his retirement in 2017. During his time at Wofford, Ayers compiled a 207-139-1 (.596) record, was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year five times and was given the Eddie Robinson Award in 2003.

Under Ayers’ guidance, Wofford won five Southern Conference Championships (2003, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2017), made two trips to the DII Playoffs (1990, 1991), and made eight trips to the FCS Playoffs (2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017). Ayers left his mark on the Wofford record books as the longing serving and winningest head coach in Wofford College history.

Ayers’ career in football began growing in Georgetown, KY, where he played linebacker and offensive tackle at Georgetown College. Following his years on the field, Ayers remained at the school in 1974 as an assistant for two seasons. After leaving Georgetown, Ayers spent time as an assistant coach at Newberry College, Richmond, Wofford College, and East Tennessee State until 1985.

Ayers then became the defensive coordinator and eventually the head coach at East Tennessee State University and stayed there until taking the head coaching role at Wofford.

JOE BOSTIC

Joe Bostic during his time at Clemson (Clemson University)

Known in South Carolina for his time as an offensive lineman at Clemson, Joe Bostic was born and raised in Greensboro, NC, where he graduated from Ben L. Smith High School.

Following his time in Greensboro, Bostic attended Clemson, where he saw immediate success on the football field, becoming a four-year starter as an offensive lineman from 1975 to 1978. During his college career, Bostic was a two-time first-team All-American and two-time All-ACC player in 1977 and 1978. He also won the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 1977.

In 1979 Bostic made the jump to the NFL after being picked in the third round (64th overall) of the NFL Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. Bostic saw continued success in the NFL, being named to the NFL All-Rookie team and starting 115 games during his ten seasons with the Cardinals.

After his playing career ended, Bostic was named to Clemson’s All-Centennial team and Hall of Fame in 1996. He was later named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary 50 Greatest Players Team in 2002 and selected as a Clemson ACC Football Legend at the 2018 ACC Championship Game.

Bostic’s younger brother Jeff, who is also a Clemson alum, was a part of the SCFHOF’s class of 2021.

BRAD EDWARDS

Brad Edwards at the University of South Carolina (University of South Carolina)

As someone who has had success in athletics in South Carolina during and after his playing career, Brad Edwards has left his mark on football throughout the state.

Born in Lumberton, North Carolina, in 1966, Edwards graduated from Douglas Bryd High School in Fayetteville, NC, before coming to the University of South Carolina for football.

During his time at South Carolina, Edwards was a key part of their defense, racking up ten interceptions as a defensive back.

Following his collegiate career, Edwards was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft, where he stayed until he signed with Washington two seasons later.

Edwards spent four seasons in Washington and helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 1991 season, intercepting the Buffalo Bills quarterback twice in the Championship game.

Brad Edwards on the field (University of South Carolina)

Edwards spent the last two seasons of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons before returning to the University of South Carolina and finding a role in collegiate athletics.

At South Carolina, Edwards served as an assistant athletic director and senior associate director from 199 to 2006. In 2009 he became the athletic director at Newberry College. Currently, Edwards is the CEO of the NFL Alumni Association.

JOHN GILLIAM

John Gilliam (44) St. Louis Cardinals wide receiver, leaps high over goal line in vain grab for second period pass from quarterback Jim Hart in Cardinals - Philadelphia Eagles pro-football game in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 18, 1970. Eagles defender is Ray Jones (21). Cardinals won, 53-20. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham) (Bill Ingraham | AP)

The only Upstate native inducted into the SCFHOF this year, John Rally Gilliam was born in Greenwood, SC, in 1945 and graduated from Brewer High School.

After high school, Gilliam played college football and ran track at South Carolina State University.

During his college career, Gilliam found enough success to get selected by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 1967 draft. Gilliam was a part of the Saints’ first year as a franchise and is known for returning the opening kickoff in the team’s first game to score the first touchdown in franchise history.

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 1967 file photo, New Orleans Saints running back John Gilliam (42) steps out on his 94-yard touchdown scamper on the opening play of the game against the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans, La. Unable to catch the Saint is Rams defensive back Willie Daniel (46). The Saints of the late 1960s and '70s didn't win a lot. Give them credit, though: They sure jazzed up the NFL long before reaching the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell, File) (Jack Thornell | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Gilliam later played for the Minnesota Vikings, where he played in two Super Bowls, was named to four straight Pro Bowls (1972-1975), and earned Second-Team All-Pro (AP) honor in 1973. The Vikings later named him one of the 50 Greatest Vikings.

Gilliam caught 382 passes for 7,056 yards and 48 touchdowns during his NFL career. Charlie Brown, a fellow South Carolina State football legend and SCFHOF inductee, said Gilliam paved the way for players to be drafted from the school.

STANFORD JENNINGS

Stanford Jennings, center, of the Cincinnati Bengals is tackled by Nesby Glasgo, bottom, and Cortez Kennedy (96) of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of NFL game in Seattle, Oct. 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Bill Chan) (Bill Chan | AP)

Born and raised in Summerville, South Carolina, in 1962, Standford had a successful career at Summerville High School before heading to Furman University.

During his time at Furman, Jennings helped the Paladins to Southern Conference championships in his four seasons, rushing for 3,868 yards and 39 touchdowns and catching 76 passes for 865 yards.

By the end of his college career, Standford was named an FCS All-American in 1982 and Southern Conference Player of the Year three times (1981-1983).

After leaving Furman, Jennings was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 1984 NFL draft. During that time, the Bengals were led by Furman alum and SCFHOF inductee Sam Wyche.

Cincinnati Bengals Stanford Jennings celebrates after making a 93-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, Jan. 22, 1989. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin) (Phil Sandlin | AP)

In his nine seasons in the NFL, Jennings had 1,250 rushing yards, 1098 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns. He also had 2,752 yards returning kickoffs, which was the Bengals franchise record until 2000. These yards included a 93-yard kickoff return in Super Bowl XXII.

Jennings was later named to the Furman Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990.

