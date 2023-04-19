SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one driver was killed in a head-on crash in Spartanburg on Tuesday night.

According to troopers, at 8:53 p.m., a driver in a Lexus Sedan and a Mercedes Coupe were heading south on Old Canaan Road while a driver in Mercedes Sedan was heading north. The driver heading north crossed the center line, sideswiping the Lexus and then hitting the Mercedes Coupe head-on.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the Mercedes Coupe and a passenger in the Mercedes Sedan were both injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the Mercedes Sedan sadly passed away on scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the Mercedes Sedan as 35-year-old Pierre Inpong Siharath.

This is an ongoing investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

