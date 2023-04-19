TCMU-Spartanburg offers summer pop-up classrooms for rising kindergarteners

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is offering free pop-up classrooms in Spartanburg this summer to prepare children for kindergarten.

The program is open to rising 4K and 5K students. They will learn classroom skills like raising their hand, using inside voices, and will get new books for their personal library.

Free one-hour classes will be held on weekdays, June 5 through Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Space is limited so interested parents must submit an application.

