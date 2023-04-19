TCMU-Spartanburg offers summer pop-up classrooms for rising kindergarteners

Jefferson County Public Schools, New Albany Floyd County Schools, Jefferson County Public...
Jefferson County Public Schools, New Albany Floyd County Schools, Jefferson County Public Schools, and Walden School in Louisville said they are all anticipating a bigger kindergarten class in the fall.(Pexels)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is offering free pop-up classrooms in Spartanburg this summer to prepare children for kindergarten.

The program is open to rising 4K and 5K students. They will learn classroom skills like raising their hand, using inside voices, and will get new books for their personal library.

Free one-hour classes will be held on weekdays, June 5 through Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Space is limited so interested parents must submit an application.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
school bus generic
Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’, ‘unapproved’ article to students, district says
19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
MUGSHOTS: 19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

BorgWarner Logo
BorgWarner Inc. expands operations to Oconee County
Otis Redding III
Otis Redding III, who followed father into music, dies at 59
Bee project at elementary school in Walhalla
Bee project at elementary school in Walhalla
School uses grant money for award winning bee project
School uses grant money for award winning bee project