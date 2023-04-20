An Upstate city is remembering children who died in the Holocaust, while also honoring a local liberator

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each colorfully painted ceramic butterfly that is part of the city of Greer’s butterfly project is a reminder of a dark past.

“As you’re looking through the colors, a tragic event. The worst possible scenario within our history of genocide of a population occurred in the Holocaust. But by educating and having these installations, you can see that there is beauty in talking about it to make sure that it never happens again,” said Greenville Jewish Federation President Arielle Nakdimon.

The city of Greer and the Greenville Jewish Federation have partnered to participate in the Butterfly Project, a worldwide movement to create 1.5 million unique butterflies representing children killed in the Holocaust.

“Most people say, oh, I’m not an artist. I can’t do that, but you give them a butterfly and some paintbrushes and some colors, and suddenly everybody is an artist,” said City of Greer Cultural Arts Supervisor Robin Byouk.

Throughout the project, the city has collected 550 painted butterflies.

Half a world away from where he was born, Greer native Horace Berry was part of a unit that liberated 15,000 people from a concentration camp in Austria.

“Whether it’s a small community or a large community, you can find impactful stories anywhere,” said Nakdimon.

With three generations of the Berry family in attendance, the Butterfly Project in this city is also remembering Horace’s service.

“We’re quite honored obviously, but it’s not about us at all,” said Horace’s sons Carl and Ladson. “It’s not about dad either, ‘cause it was all about the service that he did and the service of many, many other soldiers.”

A special screening of Beloved Children of the Holocaust was also shown.

