GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - April is Autism Action Awareness Month and according to the latest CDC data, the number of children being diagnosed is on the rise.

The trending number of children being diagnosed with autism is having an impact on families across the country and right here in the upstate.

“The statistics around autism are grim. 40 percent are non-verbal and 92 percent are under employed or unemployed. In any community you are in, you are going to have someone who is on the autism spectrum,” said Co-Founder of Project Hope, a non-profit that is dedicated to offering a lifespan of services to the autistic community.

As of right now, autism is only diagnosed by symptoms and in order to get resources, a child needs to be diagnosed by a pediatrician or psychologist. In the upstate that can take anywhere from 12 to 18 months. This is a long process for many parents who are seeking help for the child. Once parents are able to get an official diagnosis they are put on another waitlist for resources.

Cara Kobb is a mother to a child with autism. Her son Max was put on waitlist with 600 hundred other people after he was diagnosed after the age of three. Max aged out of all the state’s federally funded resources.

“When you’re told that you are 1 in 600 on a waitlist for your child to receive life changing services it feels like you’ve been defeated,” said Kobb. “Persistence is key. There was nobody that was going to turn down my child.”

Thanks to organizations like Project Hope, Max was able to receive the help he needs through Applied Behavior Analysis or ABA therapy. Max began the program as non-verbal and after just a few years of therapy, he is now conversing with his family. He even told his mom, he loved her for the first time.

“The first time Max said I love you, we were at Project Hope,” said Kobb. “He just finished his session for the day and as we were pulling out of the parking lot he says, I love you mom. I had to pull over because as a mom those are the words you want to hear. If it weren’t for these resources we may have never heard that sweet voice”.

