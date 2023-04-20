Biden to deliver remarks at leaders’ forum on climate

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will convene the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on Thursday.

The Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which was launched in March 2009, is intended to help create “dialogue among major developed and developing economies, help generate the political leadership necessary to achieve a successful outcome at the annual UN climate negotiations, and advance the exploration of concrete initiatives and joint ventures that increase the supply of clean energy while cutting greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the United Nations.

Participants include the United States and other G20 countries such as Canada, Brazil, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
school bus generic
Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’, ‘unapproved’ article to students, district says

Latest News

LIVE: Biden speaks at leaders' forum on climate
(Source: MGN)
TRAFFIC: Detour in place Monday for bridge closure over I-85
Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
2 dead as severe storms, tornadoes move through central US