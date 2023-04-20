Chick-fil-A celebrates signature sauces with new sauce-themed merchandise line

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chick-fil-A is celebrating its signature sauces this April with a new sauce-themed merchandise line.

The restaurant said “Sauce Collection” was created to sauce people of every kind.

The colorful collection features 11 pieces of clothing and accessories in seven flavor varieties including a tote bag, bucket hat, pocket tee, water bottle, saucy sneakers and more.

The new merchandise will be available for purchase online starting Monday, April 17 here. Prices range from $6 to $80.

In addition to the merchandise, Chick-fil-A is also expanding its bottled sauce lineup with two additional flavors. Chick-fil-A’s signature barbecue and sweet & spicy sriracha sauces will be available in 16 fluid ounce bottles for purchase in retailers across the country.

