Clemson unveils ‘bold new strategic vision’ for Univesrsity’s future

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University leaders announced a new vision for the school’s future Thursday during an event at the campus.

Officials said the goal of the plan, called “Clemson Elevate,” is to propel Clemson’s success and strengthen its reputation as a school over a 12-year implementation period.

“I am thrilled to present a bold strategic plan to achieve even greater heights of excellence for our beloved University and all whom we serve,” Clemson University President Jim Clements said.

According to officials, the plan focuses on the following 15 areas identified and defined through the work of over 200 people around the school.

Academic success and experiential learning.

AI/data science/cybersecurity.

Human performance.

Ecosystem/digital water.

The Clemson Experience.

Neuroscience to neuro-engineering.

Agricultural food systems and environmental resilience.

Future of learning and work.

Rural health initiatives.

Precision medicine/human genomics.

Emerging infectious diseases.

Future advanced materials.

Clinical facilities/care transformation.

College of Veterinary Medicine.

Energy transformation and advanced manufacturing.

“In the last decade, Clemson has set new records in student success, research, outreach, athletics, fundraising, industry partnerships, innovation, and impact. Clemons said. “Importantly, we attained this success while continuing to serve the needs of the citizens of South Carolina.”

Officials stated that these focus areas combine Clemson’s strengths with opportunities for the university’s next chapter.

In addition to these areas, officials identified three “strategic pillars” that all parts of the university will focus on.

We will deliver the No. 1 student experience, core to our mission.

We will double research by 2035, working in collaboration with government and industry to advance scientific research and discovery.

We will transform lives, impacting the citizens of South Carolina and beyond through measurable health and economic development

“The implementation plan intentionally creates opportunities for the strategic pillars to build upon one another,” said Provost Bob Jones. “Students who are engaged in undergraduate research experience transformational learning, contributing at once to their student experience, to research and discovery, and to solving real world problems that impact lives.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.